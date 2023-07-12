VetFest Saturday July 15th

The BOB WOODRUFF FOUNDATION will present its second annual GOT YOUR 6 VETFEST for the local veteran and service member community on SATURDAY JULY 15th at NASHVILLE's LOVELESS BARN at 5:30p. Artists scheduled to perform at the event include GRETCHEN WILSON, BRIAN KELLEY, THE WAR AND TREATY, ASHLEY COOKE and BRISTON MARONEY. THE WAR AND TREATY's MICHAEL TROTTER JR. is a U.S. ARMY veteran.

GOT YOUR 6 VETFEST will connect attendees with resources and organizations that support veterans and their families in the NASHVILLE area. Click here for more information.









