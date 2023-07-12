Just Blaze & Katty Customs

UPROXX, a youth culture music destination that is an independent subsidiary of WARNER MUSIC GROUP's WMX, launched the second season of its original series, "Fresh Pair," with the first episode now streaming on YOUTUBE.COM/UPROXX VIDEO and Uproxx.com, and available soon on WMX HIP-HOP on the ROKU CHANNEL (Ch. 1137). GRAMMY-winning hip-hop producer JUST BLAZE and sneaker customizer to the stars, KATTY CUSTOMS, return as co-hosts to present interviews with hip-hop icons such as BUN B, ICE CUBE and RICK ROSS, among others.

The series begins with the 1-of-1 shoe serving as the “script” for the interview – keeping sneaker culture at the heart of each episode. In each episode, KATTY and JUST design a custom pair of shoes inspired by the featured guest. Once the sneaker is revealed to the guest, the pair details the inspirations behind the sneaker’s many elements and interview the guests about their careers and personal journeys as well as their passion for sneaker culture and streetwear style.

JUST BLAZE stated, “One of the most compelling things about hip-hop as a genre is the sense of walking in an artist’s shoes through their storytelling and art. 'Fresh Pair' goes the extra mile in its second season to deliver what fans look for across culture in that regard – emphasizing the music, the style and the stories of some of the biggest names in the game.”

Added KATTY CUSTOMS, “'Fresh Pair' challenges us in the very best way. We take every element of the design very seriously and dive deep into the culture to conceptualize, design and create personal classics for our guests. It’s the best feeling when they resonate and you get to hear their reaction. Then to get to hear the fan response – that takes it to the next level for me, as a creative.”

Earlier this year, JUST taped the premiere episode of the second season of "Fresh Pair," starring UGK's legendary BUN B. More episodes will be released in the coming months and are available to stream on WMX HIP-HOP on THE ROKU CHANNEL.

WARNER MUSIC GROUP's WMX originally started three music video channels, one each devoted to hip-hop, pop and rock, on ROKU in DECEMBER (NET NEWS 12/5/22).

