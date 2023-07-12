Jessica Williams

The "MIW Mentoring & Inspiring Women In MINNEOSTA" program, a partnership between MIW and the MINNESOTA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION have named TOWNSQUARE MEDIA AC KYBA (Y-105FM)/ROCHESTER, MN air talent JESSICA WILLIAMS as their 2023 mentee.

Led by President WENDY PAULSON, MINNESOTA STATE BROADCASTERS was the first state association to partner with MIW, launching the program in 2022.

WILLIAMS started her radio career in 2017 as a part-time talent. “JESSICA ON THE RADIO” is currently heard on KYBA (Y-105FM) weekday afternoons, and WILLIAMS serves as the Community Outreach Director for the ROCHESTER/PRESON, MN market.

Commented MIW Board President RUTH PRESSLAFF, “Once is great and twice is twice as good! We were so fortunate to work with not only WENDY PAULSON and the MBA, but also AVE LaRUE, our first mentee. We’re very excited to now welcome JESSICA to the fold and continue this great program.”

MBA President PAULSON added, “The MBA is thrilled to continue the MIW MINNESOTA mentorship with JESSICA as our 2023 mentee. She is an outstanding talent and is motivated and excited to continue her growth in the radio industry!”

« see more Net News