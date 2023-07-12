Good Morning Boise!

On JUNE 30, INLAND NORTHWEST BROADCASTING Top 40 KZFN (ZFUN 106)/MOSCOW, ID on-air host STEVE SHANNON put the wraps on THE RUDE AWAKENING morning program he'd hosted on and off for more than 30 years.

SHANNON was the first voice heard on the station in AUGUST 1985, where he hosted mornings until 1996. He left that year for a stint at (now iHEARTMEDIA) KJR-FM/SEATTLE and returned to the station in 2004 to host mornings, where he has remained since.

Featured guests during SHANNON's final week in mornings included two former co-hosts ANNE COSBY and LAUREN PATERSON, plus longtime PULLMAN, WA Mayor GLENN JOHNSON and local broadcaster GARY CUMMINGS, owner of KRPL INC.

SHANNON remains ZFUN 106 PD and OM for INLAND NORTHWEST. He will move to afternoons as the BOISE-based syndicated JOEY AND LAUREN program, featuring married couple JOEY and LAUREN JENKINS, takes over mornings.





Steve "No Alarm" Shannon





