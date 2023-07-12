Kendrick Lamar (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

KENDRICK LAMAR, JANET JACKSON, MEGAN THEE STALLION, KODAK BLACK and BRENT FAIYAZ are set to headline the 14th iteration of ONE MUSICFEST, in partnership with LIVE NATION URBAN, to take place at ATLANTA's historic PIEDMONT PARK on OCTOBER 28th and 29th.

In celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, ONE MUSICFEST will feature a tribute with NELLY, KRS-ONE, BIG DADDY KANE, KID CAPRI, DJ DRAMA, DJ QUIK, TRINA and others.

Find the ONE MUSICFEST map, schedule, and full lineup on the website.

Commented ONE MUSICFEST founder J. CARTER, "We are beyond excited about the 14th annual ONE MUSICFEST. To have the opportunity to host these iconic artists in the middle of PIEDMONT PARK is a dream come true, especially on the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. It doesn't get any better than this. It will be a premium experience for the artists, the attendees, and our partners. We look forward to our new home in PIEDMONT PARK and delivering an elevated experience to our many fans."

ONE MUSICFEST tickets are available here and range from general admission entry @ $169 to TITANIUM packages @ $5500.

