Celebrating The San Diego Music Scene

LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO Alternative XETRA/SAN DIEGO's longtime local music show "91X LOUDSPEAKER" celebrates 35 years on-air this month. In 2018, SAN DIEGO Councilman DAVID ALVAREZ proclaimed JULY 31st as "91X LOUDSPEAKER DAY" in SAN DIEGO. To celebrate 35 years, the program has lined up "91X LOUDSPEAKER WEEK" with concerts featuring local bands from the past to the present.

On JULY 27th, 91X LOUDSPEAKER 35 presents WE THE COMMAS, AVIATOR STASH, and SANDS at the POUR HOUSE in OCEANSIDE. LUCY’S FUR COAT will play two sold out 91X LOUDSPEAKER 35 shows at THE CASBAH on JULY 28th and 29th.

91X LOUDSPEAKER is co-hosted by LOU NILES and TJ on SUNDAY evenings from 7-10p. "We want to continue making LOUDSPEAKER special with the best music and interviews, make sure the show has an impact in the community, for the community, and to help lift up the SAN DIEGO music scene," said NILES.

