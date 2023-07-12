Fundraiser Set For Saturday

To assist their neighbors in light of the historic flooding in VERMONT, VOX AM/FM Hot AC WEZF (STAR 92.9)/BURLINGTON, VT and partner the NATIONAL LIFE GROUP have shifted this SATURDAY’s (7/15) “DO GOOD FEST” to a livestreamed event and global fundraiser.

PLAIN WHITE T’s are set to headline, with FASTBALL; lovelytheband; and local faves ALL NIGHT BOOGIE BAND rounding out the bill on the all-acoustic show. Donations will be gathered online, with NATIONAL LIFE GROUP Chairman, CEO and Pres. MEHRAN ASSADI noting, “We hope that friends, family and fans across the nation will join us virtually on SATURDAY to celebrate VERMONT to help us bring back VERMONT stronger than before.”

