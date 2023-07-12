Kanner (Photo: Motty Vogel)

POSITION MUSIC President/CEO TYLER BACON announced the signing of a new worldwide publishing deal with songwriter/artist KANNER. Managed by PHOTO FINISH MGMT's DREW KAKLAMANO and MATT GALLE, along with OZONE ENTERTAINMENT's BRET DISEND, KANNER has boasted credits on songs for KATY PERRY, ROYAL & THE SERPENT, KREWELLA, SIIICKBRAIN, REBECCA BLACK, SCENE QUEEN, HONEY REVENGE, McKENNA GRACE and others.

Commented KANNER, "I am beyond excited to be working with the incredible team at POSITION MUSIC. Everyone’s love for the music is contagious and their commitment to their writers speaks for itself -- a true family atmosphere. Having watched the continued growth, I can’t wait for the future and to keep creating."

KANNER co-wrote KATY PERRY's single, "Electric," which served as the theme song for POKEMON's 25th anniversary campaign and was recently featured on the cover of SPOTIFY’s editorial playlist, CREATED BY WOMEN for co-writing RHEA RAJ's “Devil In A Dress." She has forthcoming cuts with PVRIS, LOLO, OXYMORONS, THE LUNAR YEAR and RAIN CITY DRIVE that are all expected to be released later this year.

As an artist, KANNER released her debut single “Bull In A China Shop” ft. 93FEETOFSMOKE this past spring in anticipation of her debut EP later this year. Her next single “Megaphone Mouth,” comes out JULY 21st.

POSITION MUSIC A&R exec DAVID SURNOW noted, “KANNER’'s ability to get the best out of artists is what makes her such a special writer, and why she is in such high demand. Her hustle is only exceeded by her talent. I could not be more proud of all that she has accomplished. I’m honored that she and her team are allowing us to take this journey with her. We are looking forward to everything that is yet to come."



From Left to Right (Top): David Surnow (Position Music, A&R), Drew Kaklamanos (Manager, Photo FInish Mgmt), Kanner, Bret Disend (Manager, Ozone Entertainment), Mark Chipello (Position Music, Partner, Head of A&R), Tyler Bacon (Position Music, President and CEO) [Photo: Delia Bush]

