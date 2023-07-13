Sheila E. (Photo: Hollywood Walk Of Fame)

Percussionist SHEILA "E." ESCOVEDO received a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME in a ceremony WEDNESDAY (7/12). ESCOVEDO was joined at the ceremony by her father, fellow percussionist PETE ESCOVEDO, RINGO STARR, H.E.R., and emcee, JIMMY JAM.

ESCOVEDO is the first female solo percussionist to receive a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME. ESCOVEDO's star can be found in front of the MUSICIANS INSTITUTE on HOLLYWOOD BLVD.

KABC-TV (ABC7)/LOS ANGELES has more here.





