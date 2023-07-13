Shomby

COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY is among those plotting radio’s longevity by encouraging young people to pursue careers in the medium. To that end, in his latest column for ALL ACCESS, SHOMBY offers 10 pieces of advice to aspiring broadcasters, while telling them they are radio’s future.

His advice comes with a bit of caution, as well as a look forward. In his words to young radio hopefuls, SHOMBY tells them they are “about to enter an industry that is going through a bit of an identity crisis. In the past, a new breed of broadcaster has always entered the business and helped us move into the future. Today, you have that ability to guide us into the world of advanced technology, including A.I. and streaming. You grew up with the smartphone and social media while the rest of us have had to learn and adjust with each change.”

Read SHOMBY’s guidance in his latest column, “A Message For Future Radio ‘Stars’,” in ALL ACCESS’ CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

« see more Net News