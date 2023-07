Special

With SAG-AFTRA's National Board voting to strike TODAY (7/13), AUDACY News KNX-A-F/LOS ANGELES is airing another of its "KNX IN DEPTH" "instant specials" TODAY (7/13).

"HOLLYWOOD ON STRIKE: WHAT NOW?" will air at 1p (PT), the regular "KNX IN DEPTH" time slot, and 5p (ET) and will be available on-demand after airing.

« see more Net News