LIBSYN's ADVERTISECAST has inked a renewal of its deal to exclusively represent the improv comedy podcast "THE COMMERCIAL BREAK" for advertising sales. The show is hosted by BRYAN GREEN and KRISSY HOADLEY and posts hour-long episodes on MINDAYS, WEDNESDAYS, and FRIDAYS.

ADVERTISECAST Head of Publisher Relations TREVR SMITHLIN said, “As leaders in the podcast advertising industry, we are thrilled to renew our exclusive ad partnership with THE COMMERCIAL BREAK, the top improv comedy chat-cast. Their unique blend of humor and engaging content continues to captivate audiences, and we are excited to continue delivering impactful advertising solutions advertisers looking to reach their dedicated listenership.”

MATTHEW DYSART, who represented the podcast in the extension negotiations, said, “We are incredibly excited to renew our exclusive ad partnership with LIBSYN's ADVERTISECAST. They have been instrumental in helping us successfully monetize THE COMMERCIAL BREAK, and they have provided BRYAN and KRISSY with the resources and support that great creators need to serve their loyal audience. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration together."

GREEN said, “KRISSY and I started the show as an outlet during the serious events of 2020. We joined ADVERTISECAST shortly after the show launched and we’ve grown the audience and monetized our podcast with them as our partner. I am very excited to continue the partnership with this great group of dedicated salespeople, podcast professionals, and podcast technology experts. LIBSYN’s ADVERTISECAST supported us, as independent creators, when we needed that support the most. I look forward to growing together over the next year.”

