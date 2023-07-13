Silverstone

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC has promoted Partner and SVP/Head of Sync MARTY SILVERSTONE to Pres./Global Sync. SILVERSTONE, based at the company's new LOS ANGELES office in BEACHWOOD CANYON, has been with PRIMARY WAVE for 13 years, first as Sr. Creative Dir. and then as VP/Head of Film & TV.

“It’s been very rewarding to see PRIMARY WAVE’s growth over the years, and to have our sync department contributing at every turn,” said SILVERSTONE. “I’m proud to continue leading the team, as we focus on developing new creative opportunities for our clients. It’s such an exciting time for our company and our industry.”

Pres./Publishing JUSTIN SHUKAT said, “MARTY has been with us now for over 13 years. His leadership, knowledge of our catalog, relationships, and respect for all our clients and their song legacies makes me proud to announce this well-deserved promotion to President, Global Synch.”

Founder/CEO LARRY MESTEL said, “MARTY is an invaluable part of the PRIMARY WAVE family and has been for over a decade. His vision for how our catalog of music can be reimagined has no bounds. He and his team have brought new life to our iconic and classic songs helping to usher them into the modern era. There’s no one more deserving of this promotion.”

