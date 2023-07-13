Price (Photo: Play It Again Music Group)

PLAY IT AGAIN MUSIC GROUP (PIA) has promoted longtime employee CADE PRICE to GM of its NASHVILLE-based label and management division, PLAY IT AGAIN ENTERTAINMENT. PRICE will continue to report to PIA founder/CEO DALLAS DAVIDSON, with whom he has worked closely over his previous five years with the company. PRICE’s previous roles at PIA include Marketing Mgr. and Dir./Digital Marketing.

In his new role, PRICE will oversee the division’s daily operations and its roster of artists, while also serving as manager for SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE's DYLAN MARLOWE, who signed a joint deal with the two companies in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/27).

DAVIDSON said, "CADE PRICE thinks outside of the box. I love that about him. Just look at what he did with DYLAN MARLOWE. He took his talent and the music DYLAN was making and made sure that millions of people got to hear it. I’m thrilled to have him running PLAY IT AGAIN ENTERTAINMENT.”

