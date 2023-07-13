Change At 104.9

GENUINE AUSTIN RADIO/AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK Sports KTXX-KTAE-A-K270CO (THE HORN)/AUSTIN will drop the Sports format from KTXX's 104.9 FM signal on AUGUST 1st, continuing THE HORN solely on the KTAE-A-K270CO frequencies of 1260 AM and 101.9 FM.

The station's TWITTER announcement of the changes did not indicate what will air on the 104.9 FM signal after AUGUST 1st nor what will happen to the station's deal to air UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS athletics but said that THE HORN's programming "will consist of local and national sports talk" with TEXAS RANGERS baseball, and that "GAR will continue to provide a terrestrial frequency (for the format) on 101.9 FM and 1260 AM for the foreseeable future."

