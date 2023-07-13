"Mandatory Morgan" July 14-16

AUDACY Country KSON/SAN DIEGO is set to become "MORGAN 103.7: MANDATORY MORGAN" from JULY 14–16 in celebration of MORGAN WALLEN's two sold-out shows at PETCO PARK.

In addition to a mandatory MORGAN song every 15 minutes, the station will broadcast live from the venue with a "Rollin’ Pre-Party Wonderbus,” a double-decker bus set up with a stage, lights and sound. Morning hosts JOHN FLINT and TAMMY LEE will host the event that will feature live concerts from FRANK RAY and DRAKE MILLIGAN atop the bus.

KSON Brand Mgr. SCOTT RODDY said, "We can’t wait to celebrate MORGAN’s weekend in SAN DIEGO with our listeners and transform KSON into ‘MORGAN 103.7.’ Every 15 minutes or more, listeners can expect to hear the infectious sounds of WALLEN's music, including his numerous chart-toppers such as 'Last Night,' 'Whiskey Glasses' and 'You Proof.'”

