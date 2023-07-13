Syndicator SKYVIEW NETWORKS and BRYAN "B-DUB" WASHINGTON have agreed to a multi-year renewal of the syndication partnership and development for the daily daypart show, "B-DUB RADIO." Since its launch in 2020 as a weekend program, the show has expanded to five hours on weekdays while growing its roster of affiliates.

WASHINGTON said, "SKYVIEW has consistently over-delivered for the show, our partner stations, and our advertisers. I am excited to grow our partnership for many years to come."

SKYVIEW Dir./Affiliate Syndication and Sales ED MOLONEY added, "The dynamic and interactive content that B-DUB delivers daily provides affiliates with an energetic connection to their audiences that increases listenership and drives results. ‘B-DUB RADIO’ has become the most exciting and energetic weekday show for Country stations, and we are thrilled to continue expanding its network reach."

