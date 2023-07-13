Ross (Photo: Matthew Berinato)

The CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CCMA) has released the list of nominees for the 2023 CCMA AWARDS. JOSH ROSS leads with six nominations, while newly-announced show hosts THE REKLAWS earned five, as did DALLAS SMITH and TENILLE TOWNES. DEAN BRODY, JADE EAGLESON, and TIM & THE GLORY BOYS received four nominations each. Click here for the full list of nominees.

In addition, CCMA announced that SAM HUNT and TRAIN have been added to the list of performers for the ceremony, as well as EAGLESON, JAMES BARKER BAND, SMITH and TOWNES. These latest additions to the lineup join the previously announced BRODY, ROSS, CARLY PEARCE and THE REKLAWS (NET NEWS 6/20). More performers and presenters are expected to be announced soon.

The event will air live from HAMILTON, ON’s FIRSTONTARIO CENTRE on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th at 8p (ET)/(PT) on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

