New Performers Added To The Lineup

The CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CCMA) has revealed the latest artists set to perform on the 2023 CCMA AWARDS, in addition to announcing THE REKLAWS as the show's hosts. SAM HUNT and TRAIN have been added to the performer list, as well as JADE EAGLESON, JAMES BARKER BAND, DALLAS SMITH and TENILLE TOWNES.

These latest additions to the lineup join the previously announced DEAN BRODY, CARLY PEARCE, THE REKLAWS, and JOSH ROSS (NET NEWS 6/20). More performers and presenters are expected to be announced soon.

The event will air live from HAMILTON, ON’s FIRSTONTARIO CENTRE on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th at 8p (ET)/(PT) on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

