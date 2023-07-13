Rhodes and Toby (Photo: BMR Photography LLC)

Music industry vets CHUCK RHODES and Dr. GLENN TOBY have officially launched NASHVILLE-based THE ENTERTAINMENT ALLIANCE (TEA), a full-service, multi-genre entertainment company. RHODES will serve as CEO and TOBY as Pres.

The company will include an in-house record label with global distribution via THE ORCHARD, plus management, publishing, booking, as well as label services, including social media and public relations. TEA will also broker select movies, television series, documentaries and subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) products. TEA's A&R services will be based in NEW YORK, with a satellite office in ATLANTA.

RHODES began his career in LOS ANGELES in the '70s as a keyboard player, working with CHER, RAY CHARLES and more. He returned to his native TEXAS to work in radio, then later headed to NASHVILLE to work with IRVING AZOFF and JIMMY BOWEN at MCA RECORDS and later, GIANT RECORDS. He currently has his own production company, ON THE RHODES ENTERTAINMENT, and has also operated a record label/distribution company in partnership with BOB FRANK ENTERTAINMENT for more than 15 years.

TOBY is Founder/CEO of GLENN TOBY ENTERPRISES (GTE). The NEW YORK native has worked with LL COOL J, POSITIVE K, RAPPER SAIGON, the late LANCE REDDICK, SWIZZ BEATZ, DAMION HALL OF GUY, actor JASON MITCHELL, BARBARA TUCKER, and DAVID BANNER, among others. TOBY is also founder of THE BOOK BANK FOUNDATION, which promotes literacy. He has had a hand in selling more than 50 million records with artists he has been associated with through advising, consulting, managing, discovering, or writing and producing.

Said TOBY, “RHODES is the CLIVE DAVIS of the South, whether it’s Country, Southern Blues or Soul, and I’ve been involved in Hip-Hop, Pop, R&B and Dance. We don’t care about age, race or genre; we’re bringing everybody in. The fuel for this new venture is two music industry veterans that have written, arranged, produced, performed, advised and discovered talent in our more than 40 years of combined experience. We’ve been behind the curtains for so long that it’s time to come to the forefront.”

