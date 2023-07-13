Palmer and Schulte

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in downtown NASHVILLE has added two new employees. KATHERINE PALMER has been named Sr. Dir./Education and Community Engagement, and ED SCHULTE joins as Dir./Facilities.

PALMER previously was Curator of Education at the MUSICAL INSTRUMENT MUSEUM in PHOENIX. She holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree, a Master of Arts in Ethnomusicology, and a Master of Music from ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY, as well as a bachelor's degree from the UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI.

In her new role, she will oversee the cultural institution’s educational offerings for school, family, community, volunteer, and intern populations, encompassing more than 1,200 programs that serve more than 120,000 people annually. She will also manage the museum's TAYLOR SWIFT EDUCATION CENTER. Additionally, she will support the museum’s education council, which advises on programming in service to diverse audiences.

SCHULTE's previous stops include Dir./Facilities for NICKELODEON STUDIOS ORLANDO and, most recently, Dir./Facilities at the NASHVILLE ZOO. In his new position, SCHULTE will oversee maintenance and facility improvements for the institution and its systems.

