Ready To Wake Up The Lehigh Valley?

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WAEB (B104)/ALLENTOWN, PA morning co-host STEPH WELLS has wrapped up a 13-year run along side on-air partner MIKE KELLY. She is off to pursue interests outside of radio. Her final show was last FRIDAY (7/7), and featured visits from former B104 PDs BRIAN CHECK, LAURA ST JAMES and ERIC CHASE, along with family members and friends.

iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Programming JEFF HURLEY told ALL ACCESS, "It was a very positive send-off for her. We wish her the best on her next adventure. LEHIGH VALLEY has been lucky to wake up with her for the past 13 years! Now she deserves some extra sleep and a shorter commute!"

The station is currently looking for a new host to join KELLY in mornings. Apply here.





Mike & Steph (Photo: John Wirick Photography)









