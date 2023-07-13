ACM Strengthening Team

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has announced new hires and promotions across several departments. KRIS REYES joins the team as Dir./Finance and Operations, and KORTNEY TONEY as Mgr./Programming & Community Engagement. In addition, LIBBY GARDNER has been promoted to Sr. Mgr./Content & Editorial, JESSE KNUTSON to Sr. Mgr./Publicity & Media Relations, HALEY MONTGOMERY to Sr. Mgr./Awards & Membership, TAYLOR WOLF to Sr. Mgr./ACM LIFTING LIVES, and ALEXIS BINGHAM to Coord./Events.

REYES was most recently held and operations accounting role at TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, where she has worked for the past two decades. Shee will focus on process improvements, team building, and policies and procedures across the finance and operations of the ACADEMY, and also lead the human resources efforts at the organization’s new NASHVILLE headquarters. She will report to VP/Finance and Operations ALEXA FASHEH. Reach REYES here.

TONEY previously worked at OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, SCHERMERHORN SYMPHONY CENTER, and WELLER MEDIA AGENCY, among other companies in NASHVILLE. In her ACM role, TONEY will support key diversity initiative programs including ONRAMP, LEVEL UP, and the DEI Task Force, as well as future efforts towards welcoming audiences to Country music that transcend demographics and geography. She will report to VP/Artist Industry Relations TOMMY MOORE. Reach her here.

GARDNER started as an intern at the ACADEMY, and joined full-time in 2019 as Coord./Creative & Content. She was promoted to Mgr./Content & Editorial in 2021. She oversees the day-to-day management of the ACADEMY’s owned media portfolio, including web properties, branded social channels, short-form digital content, photo archives and email newsletters. She also serves as editor of the quarterly membership magazine ACM TEMPO, as well as writing and overseeing the script for the annual ACM HONORS show. She reports to VP/Marketing and Digital Strategy & Engagement RORY LEVINE. Reach her here.

KNUTSON joined the ACM in JANUARY 2022 as Mgr./Publicity & Media Relations, and has led publicity efforts for major live event tentpoles, including the 57th and 58th ACM AWARDS on PRIME VIDEO, and the 15th ACM HONORS show, as well as ACADEMY and ACM LIFTING LIVES organizational and programmatic initiatives. He will continue to lead publicity and media relations efforts, including publicity, promotional campaigns and strategies for raising awareness and coverage of the ACM AWARDS, ACADEMY initiatives, programs and events, and ACM LIFTING LIVES philanthropic work. He reports to LEVINE as well. Reach him here.

MONTGOMERY joined the ACADEMY in 2020 as Mgr./Awards & Membership after holding a variety of roles across the industry in brand partnerships, merchandise, brand development, touring and industry relations. She will continue to focus on nomination reviews, category definitions, expert category panels, voting processes and timing, and winner celebrations outside of the main award categories. On the membership side, she will continue to oversee recruitment of new members, programming, benefits, member communications, and marketing, and the development of a more inclusive and international membership base. MONTGOMERY reports to MOORE. Reach her here.

WOLF joined the ACADEMY's philanthropic arm, ACM LIFTING LIVES, in 2019 as Coord., and was promoted to Manager in 2020. She is currently serving her fourth term as Secretary of the ACM LIFTING LIVES Board. WOLF will continue to work with ACM LIFTING LIVES Executive Dir. LYNDSAY CRUZ, yp whom she reports, and the ACM LIFTING LIVES Board of Directors to drive forward the mission of the organization. WOLF’s scope includes programmatic work such as ACM LIFTING LIVES MUSIC CAMP, fundraising efforts, and beneficiary, partner, and industry relations. Reach her here.

BINGHAM has served as Asst./Events for the ACADEMY since 2021. She was originally hired as an events intern and joined the staff full-time in 2021. She will support red carpet planning, credentialing for ACM events, organizing and implementing health and safety protocols, and planning and executing the quarterly Board meetings. She reports to Dir./Events LANNI NIGGLI. Reach her here.

ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE said, “The past year has been a truly historic one for the ACADEMY, with extending the ACM AWARDS partnership with AMAZON and moving the show to the DALLAS COWBOYS’ world headquarters in TEXAS for its second year on PRIME VIDEO, bringing ACM HONORS back to TV, moving our headquarters to NASHVILLE and opening a world-class hub in WEDGEWOOD HOUSTON, and achieving record membership numbers for the ACADEMY. The promotions announced TODAY reflect the hard work that so many individuals put in to make the ACADEMY stronger than it’s ever been.”

