Vandergriff (Photo: Jason Myers)

NASHVILLE-based 117 ENTERTAINMENT has promoted JESSICA VANDERGRIFF from Mgr./Publicity to Dir./Publicity, and MAE DOWDA from Coord./Publicity & Tour Marketing to Mgr./Publicity & Tour Marketing.

VANDERGRIFF joined the company in 2021 after launching her career in book publishing PR at POST HILL PRESS in BRENTWOOD, TN. DOWDA started at 117 as an intern in 2021, before being hired on full time as Publicity & Digital Coord. the following year. She has also worked at MUSIC CITY MEDIA and CARVE COMMUNICATIONS.

Dowda (Photo: Jason Myers)





Dowda (Photo: Jason Myers)





