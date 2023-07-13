Announcing Daze In The City

The CALIFORNIA-based DESERT DAZE festival announced they will be canceling their 2023 event and rescheduled for next year, but announced they will hold a DAZE IN THE CITY event in OCTOBER.

DESERT DAZE posted on their website, “This fall, we will celebrate the DESERT DAZE community with DAZE IN THE CITY: a concert odyssey featuring some of our favorite music and visual artists performing at multiple venues across Southern CALIFORNIA, in homage to the marathon of the first DESERT DAZE which ran 11 days long. In 2024, we’re back at the lake with multiple stages, swimming, expanded camping + hotel options, art installations, and you, the wonderful DESERT DAZE community.

Acts for DAZE IN THE CITY will include THE BLACK ANGELS, BLONDE REDHEAD, ACID MOTHER’S TEMPLE, and W.H. LUNG.

