Changes At 104.7 JAMZ

There will be changes in the middays and mornings for AIRCOM MEDIA R&B Oldies WLOU (104.7)/LOUISVILLE, as KJ “In the midday” BLAND returns to host middays, and the syndicated DEDE IN THE MORNING takes over mornings, starting MONDAY, JULY 17th.

AIRCOM MEDIA CEO DAVID B. SMITH said, “We are thrilled that KJ and DEDE are both part of our family. They both bring immense talent and energy to WLOU.”

AIRCOM MEDIA VP/Programming MARK GUNN said, “KJ is family, so having her here feels like home. Her connection to LOUISVILLE is unmatched by any other local personality and WLOU is a better radio station because of it.”

BLAND said, “I am BEYOND excited and grateful to join the WLOU family and I want to sincerely thank everyone who continues to believe in my abilities. I am looking forward to returning to my hometown roots to do what I LOVE…. GREAT RADIO WITH AN EVEN GREATER COMPANY THAT DEFINITLEY MOVES LIKE A FAMILY!”

« see more Net News