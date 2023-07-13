Montemayor

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has promoted LYNN MONTEMAYOR from GSM to Director of Sales for the DETROIT cluster.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP DETROIT VP/MM PATTI TAYLOR said, “It brings me immense pleasure to announce LYNN MONTEMAYOR as Director of Sales for BEASLEY MEDIA DETROIT. LYNN is one of the most passionate and adept leaders I have ever worked with. She is thoughtful and fair, a creative teammate and a tenacious partner. I feel lucky and grateful to be working alongside LYNN in this next chapter of the BEASLEY DETROIT cluster.”

MONTEMAYOR said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be taking on the role of Director of Sales for BEASLEY MEDIA DETROIT. I have had the pleasure of working with many great people, both internally and externally, but to lead our current team of Account Executives, this is a humbling honor for me. And with the move of PATTI TAYLOR to Vice President and Market Manager, I have big shoes to follow, but I’m deeply lucky, as there is no one else I would want to be next to getting the job done!

MONTEMAYOR replaces PATTI TAYLOR, who was recently promoted to VP/Market Manager of BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP DETROIT.

« see more Net News