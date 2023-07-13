Lil Durk (Photo: Jacob giampa / Shutterstock.com)

TMZ reports that rapper LIL DURK is home recovering after being hospitalized for a week being treated for dehydration and exhaustion. LIL DURK checked into an OHIO hospital on JUNE 6 and was released on JUNE 12. Because of his hospitalization, LIL DURK missed ESPN's ESPY AWARDS show in LOS ANGELES and concert dates in EUROPE.

While he has been released from the hospital, he has not yet been cleared to return to work.

TMZ has more here.

