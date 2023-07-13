For Cancer Research

DURAN DURAN announced a one-off benefit concert for the UK-based charity the CANCER AWARENESS TRUST, following news that their former bandmate, guitarist ANDY TAYLOR, had been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2018. Details of the diagnosis reached the band just days before their induction into the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME last NOVEMBER, since which time they have been made aware of a revolutionary life-extending treatment that they will be funding for cancer patients.

The benefit will take place on SATURDAY, AUGUST 19th at the GUILD THEATRE in MENLO PARK, CA. Ticket pre-sale for members of the band's VIP fan community starts MONDAY, JULY 17th at NOON (PT), and general on-sale begins WEDNESDAY, JULY 19th at NOON (PT).

Commented the band's SIMON Le BON, “We are heading to northern CALIFORNIA to play many of the songs that we wrote together with our dear friend, ANDY TAYLOR, to help him and others in their fight against prostate cancer. It is the right thing to do.”

ROGER TAYLOR added, "We would like to thank our fans and the organizers of this benefit who have given us the chance to help our longtime friend and colleague. We have always described ourselves as a 'band of brothers,' and that has never been more true than in this very moment."

THE CANCER AWARENESS TRUST founder, PROFESSOR SIR CHRIS EVANS observed, “I am delighted that we have been able to help turn ANDY’s life around, and with the support of DURAN DURAN and their incredible fan base, the revolutionary new treatment could well both improve ANDY’s quality of life and extend it significantly. He will receive the latest precision medical treatment, emanating from some recently successful clinical trials, along with the ongoing support that the CANCER AWARENESS TRUST is providing. The incredible support of DURAN DURAN will mean many more people will benefit just like ANDY has."

Following the benefit, DURAN DURAN will commence the second leg of their NORTH AMERICAN FUTURE PAST TOUR in HIGHLAND, CA, on SUNDAY, AUGUST 20th. Produced by LIVE NATION, the new dates will bring the band across 18 cities, joined by NILE RODGERS & CHIC and BASTILLE on select dates, and for one night only, GRACE JONES at FOREST HILLS in QUEENS, N.Y. on SEPTEMBER 22nd. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://duranduran.com/tour/.

