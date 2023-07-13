Nems & Paul Rosenberg (Photo: @newvegasfilm)

VIRGIN MUSIC has signed an agreement with EMINEM manager PAUL ROSENBERG's GOLIATH RECORDS for the new album by NEMS, "Rise Of The Silverback." The rapper and social media personality’s new single “Drip” and the new album are set for release soon.

Commented GOLIATH RECORDS Chairman PAUL ROSENBERG, “NEMS is a battle-tested street legend in NEW YORK CITY with a devoted fan base that he built from scratch. Same for his brands. He’s got incredible intuition and, of course, unbelievable talent. He did it his way and totally on his own so far. I’m thrilled to be able to work with him to bring his music to the world with GOLIATH RECORDS and VIRGIN MUSIC.”

Said NEMS, “Salute to GOLIATH and PAUL ROSENBERG for seeing the vision and believing in the LYFERS. Don't ever disrespect me and think this sh*t happened overnight. We don't throw parties to celebrate shit that ain't happen yet. We OUTSIDE. RISE OF THE SILVERBACK. AUGUST 18th. BING F*CKING BONG.”

Added VIRGIN MUSIC President JACQUELINE SATURN, “Our entire team is so excited and honored to work with NEMS, PAUL ROSENBERG and their team. We can’t wait to share his new music with fans around the world.”



In 2021, NEMS coined the phrase “Bing Bong” which exploded across social media, with over 1 billion views on TIKTOK for the hashtag #bingbong. Multiple celebrities shared NEMS’ sound across their videos including JOE BIDEN, THE JONAS BROTHERS, JOHN LEGEND, LIL NAS X, OLIVIA RODRIGO, JACK HARLOW and AVIL LAVIGNE while the NEW YORK KNICKS basketball team used the sound as a catchphrase.

Dubbed the unofficial "Mayor Of CONEY ISLAND," NEMS rose to popularity across social media, with viral videos of street interviews from the popular internet show "Sidetalk." This, coupled with his hard-hitting songs, caught the attention of music manager ROSENBERG, who signed NEMS to GOLIATH.

NEMS has a successful clothing line (FYL), performed stand-up comedy, and even hosted a season of REVOLT’s "The Crew League." Since releasing his debut album in 2010, NEMS has worked with some of the most recognizable names in rap including FAT JOE, D12, BUSTA RHYMES, STYLES P, GHOSTFACE KILLAH, DAVE EAST and more. A prominent battle rapper, NEMS was selected to MTV2’s "Fight Klub" league, where he recorded the most wins by any MC in league history.

