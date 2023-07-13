Lisa Marie Presley (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

A report by the LOS ANGELES COUNTY MEDICAL EXAMINER revealed that LISA MARIE PRESLEY's death in JANUARY was caused by a small bowel obstruction, a blockage in the small intestine, often because of scar tissue, a hernia or cancer. Without surgery, it can cause bowel tissue to die or perforate, leading to death.

DR. JUAN M. CARRILLO attributed the condition to “adhesions that developed after bariatric surgery years ago. This is a known long-term complication of this type of surgery.”

"Therapeutic" levels of oxycodone were also found in PRESLEY's blood, but not considered dangerous. The medical examiner added that quetapine metabolite (used to treat depression, schizophrenia or manic episodes) and buprenorphine (a painkiller that can also be used to treat opioid addiction) were present but “not contributory to death.”

“There is no evidence of injury or foul play. The manner of death is deemed natural,” Carrillo concluded.

LISA MARIE, ELVIS PRESLEY's only daughter with PRISCILLA, died hours after being hospitalized following an apparent cardiac arrest on January 12 at the age of 54.

LISA MARIE’s last public appearance just days before her death was at the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, which she attended with her mother to support the BAZ LUHRMANN movie about her late father.

