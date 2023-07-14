Opry Country Christmas (Photo: Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry)

The GRAND OLE OPRY announced that its annual holiday shows, OPRY COUNTRY CHRISTMAS, will return to the OPRY HOUSE for a third year this FALL. The series will feature performances by artists including LAUREN ALAINA on NOVEMBER 29th, SCOTTY McCREERY on DECEMBER 3rd, TRACE ADKINS on DECEMBER 7th, LADY A on DECEMBER 11th and CHRIS JANSON on DECEMBER 18th. More artists will be announced soon.

LARRY GATLIN is set to host the nine-show series, which will showcase songs of the holiday season beginning NOVEMBER 26th and running through DECEMBER 18th. Each show features OPLR members THE GATLIN BROTHERS, RIDERS IN THE SKY, MANDY BARNETT and COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAMER CHARLIE McCOY. Other OPRY members, special guests, and spotlight artists will round out the shows, featuring original songs and CHRISTMAS favorites.

All OPRY COUNTRY CHRISTMAS shows air on WSM-A/NASHVILLE, as well as on the WSM and OPRY digital platforms. Click here for a full list of dates and to purchase tickets.

« see more Net News