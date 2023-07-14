White (Photo: BIN)

BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK news anchor/reporter JULIUS WHITE has joined ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY Jazz WVAS/MONTGOMERY, AL as Station Manager.

WHITE had been with BIN since JUNE 2020 after four years at MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk-Jazz WEAA/BALTIMORE. The new job is a return to WVAS for WHITE, who worked on the station as a student volunteer and later as a paid news reporter in 2007-08.

