Julius White Named Station Mgr. At WVAS/Montgomery, AL
by Perry Michael Simon
July 14, 2023 at 9:16 AM (PT)
BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK news anchor/reporter JULIUS WHITE has joined ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY Jazz WVAS/MONTGOMERY, AL as Station Manager.
WHITE had been with BIN since JUNE 2020 after four years at MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk-Jazz WEAA/BALTIMORE. The new job is a return to WVAS for WHITE, who worked on the station as a student volunteer and later as a paid news reporter in 2007-08.