Swift (Photo: ako photography/Shutterstock.com)

BILLBOARD is reporting that TAYLOR SWIFT has tied the record for the most #1s in the history of its Pop airplay chart with "Karma." The chart dated JULY 22nd adds her 11th leader on the list, matching MAROON 5, KATY PERRY and RIHANNA.

BILLBOARD adds that "dating to the Pop Airplay chart’s inception in October 1992, SWIFT and MAROON 5 are the only acts to have reigned in the 2000s, ‘10s and ‘20s.

Below is SWIFT’s #1s on Pop Airplay, which measures songs’ weekly plays, as tabulated by MEDIABASE and provided to BILLBOARD by LUMINATE, on over 150 U.S. mainstream Top 40 radio stations. It includes Weeks at #1 and years:

“Karma,” one (to date), 2023

“Anti-Hero,” three, 2022-23

“Delicate,” one, 2018

“Look What You Made Me Do,” one, 2017

“Wildest Dreams,” two, 2015

“Bad Blood” (feat. Kendrick Lamar), five, 2015

“Style,” three, 2015

“Blank Space,” six, 2014-15

“Shake It Off,” two, 2014|

“I Knew You Were Trouble,” seven, 2013

“Love Story,” one, 2009

Click here to read more from BILLBOARD.





