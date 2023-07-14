Tickets On Sale Saturday (7/15)

FARM AID has released the details for this year's event, taking place in INDIANA for the third time in its history on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd at RUOFF MUSIC CENTER in NOBLESVILLE. Artists set to perform are WILLIE NELSON, JOHN MELLENCAMP, MARGO PRICE and NEIL YOUNG. Also included on the lineup are BOBBY WEIR & WOLF BROS featuring THE WOLFPACK, NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, LUKAS NELSON, ALLISON RUSSELL, THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT and PARTICLE KID.

FARM AID highlights the work of family farmers, climate change initiatives, and organic farming practices. In addition to the music, the festival will bring climate champions on the stage. Tickets go on sale TOMORROW (7/15) at 10a (ET), and range from $75 to $315.

NELSON, who is also Pres. and founder of FARM AID, said in a statement, "Family farmers have the solutions to some of our toughest challenges. As we face a changing climate, farmers in INDIANA, across the Midwest and all over the country are farming in ways that create more resilient farms to build healthy soils and protect our water.”

MELLENCAMP added, “We are honored and excited to bring the FARM AID experience back to INDIANA. My home state holds deep meaning for me and for the generations of family farmers who have dedicated their lives to caring for the EARTH and bringing us good food.”

