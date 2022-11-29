Clearing Teacher's Wish Lists

WESTWOOD ONE's nationally syndicated THE BERT SHOW is "clearing the wish list" for teachers who have to pay for their own supplies and decorations for back to school. The show is asking teachers to send voice mail messages detailing what they need for supplies and decorations via their "AMAZON Wish List." The show selects the teachers, plays their voice mails on air and listeners clear the supply list for the teachers selected.

LISA ANN WALTER, who plays the main teacher in ABC's ABBOTT ELEMENTARY was in the studio this MORNING (7/14). She helped with the campaign by cutting a video asking teachers to send their lists. Click here to see the video.

