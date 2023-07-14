Jay-Z (Photo: Brian Friedman/Shutterstock.com)

ROC NATION has unveiled THE BOOK OF HOV, an immersive exhibit at BROOKLYN PUBLIC LIBRARY's CENTRAL BRANCH that pays homage to SHAWN "JAY-Z" CARTER's career, cultural contributions and legacy. The exhibit which is open for a limited time is a tribute to CARTER's global impact as a musician, entrepreneur, philanthropist and disruptor. It was constructed as a surprise to CARTER and as a celebration for both his hometown of BROOKLYN and the broader Hip-Hop community across the world.

According to ABC affiliate WBAY (2 FIRST ALERT)/NEW YORK, "BROOKLYN PUBLIC LIBRARY (BPL) and ROC NATION have joined forces to create 13 limited-edition library cards, each featuring art from an iconic JAY-Z album—from Reasonable Doubt to 4:44. Visitors can collect all 13 cards, available exclusively at Central Library and Marcy Library beginning July 14th, and at library branches across the borough beginning August 7th."

A Brooklyn Public Library card is all New Yorkers need to WBAY(2 First Alert)/NEW YORK, "In conjunction with THE BOOK OF HOV, BROOKLYN PUBLIC LIBRARY (BPL) and ROC NATION have joined forces to create 13 limited-edition library cards, each featuring art from an iconic JAY-Z album—from REASONABLE DOUBT TO 4:44. Visitors can collect all 13 cards, available exclusively at CENTRAL LIBRARY and MARCY LIBRARY beginning TODAY (7/14), and at library branches across the borough beginning AUGUST 7th.

Click here to read more.

« see more Net News