KOKE/Austin's Texas Music Network Cancels KOKEFEST 2023
by Jeff Lynn
July 14, 2023
GENUINE AUSTIN RADIO/AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK Country KOKE/AUSTIN announced TODAY (7/14) the cancellation of its KOKEFEST 2023, previously scheduled for AUGUST 4-5 at ADAM ORGAIN PARK in HUTTO, TX.
The radio station's website and social media offered no explanation for the cancelation of the event that was supposed to have featured performers JON PARDI, RILEY GREEN, KOLBY COOPER, SAMMY KERSHAW, KEVIN FOWLER, TREATY OAK REVIVAL, JACOB STELLY, JULIANNA RANKIN, WHISKEY MYERS, WILLIAM CLARK GREEN, KAITLIN BUTTS, and THE WEATHER SOULS.
Ticket holders will receive an email notification with instructions on getting a refund.