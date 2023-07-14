Rihanna (Photo: lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

The APPLE MUSIC SUPER BOWL LVII Halftime Show starring RIHANNA is not only the most watched Halftime in history, it has also earned five 2023 EMMY nominations. The nominations include Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Variety Special (Live)and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special.

The show was produced by DPS, with ROC NATION and JESSE COLLINS serving as executive producers, and HAMISH HAMILTON serving as director.

ROC NATION CEO, DESIREE PEREZ said of the nominations, "We're thrilled to receive five EMMY nominations this year and extremely proud of our partnership with the NFL. I'm particularly grateful for ROGER GOODELL's unwavering trust in our organization and thankful for ROBERT KRAFT's belief in our capabilities and for making the original connection with the NFL. We look forward to continuing to elevate the SUPER BOWL halftime show and creating unforgettable memories for millions across the world."





