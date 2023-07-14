Martin

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY and rightsholder LEARFIELD's SALUKI SPORTS PROPERTIES have named INDIANA STATE UNIVERSITY football, men's basketball, and baseball play-by-play voice LUKE MARTIN as Dir./Broadcasting and radio voice, starting JULY 24th. MARTIN, a BALL STATE graduate and former UNC-GREENSBORO radio broadcaster, succeeds MIKE REIS, who retired last MAY after 44 seasons with the SALUKIS.

"The committee reviewed countless hours of demo reels from some of the best radio talent in the country, and LUKE was our top choice, not only for his distinctive on-air delivery, but for the passion he brings to this important position," said SIU Dir./Athletics TIM LEONARD. "LUKE is an outstanding storyteller, with a love of sports and people. Much like MIKE REIS, he has a warm, genuine personality that shines brightly during his broadcasts."

MARTIN said, "I won't be filling (REIS') shoes, as only MIKE could wear them. I owe it to SALUKI fans to honor his legacy by being who I am, while instilling the relentless work ethic I learned from watching him in my career. I can't wait to earn the respect and trust of SALUKIS everywhere."

