SIRIUSXM has hired singer-songwriter OLIVIA LANE for mornings on its Contemporary Christian music channel. "The OLIVIA LANE Show" will happen MONDAY-FRIDAY from 6a-12p (ET) on SIRIUSXM THE MESSAGE, channel 63.



Using her own faith journey that began just five years ago, she'll be sharing songs and stories of encouragement. Based in NASHVILLE, LANE is known for sharing her own transformation to a follower of JESUS, or as she calls it, “from atheist to amen," in viral TIKTOK videos.



LANE starts MONDAY (7/17).

