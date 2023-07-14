On SXM

SIRIUSXM's coverage of golf's 151st OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP (a/k/a the BRITISH OPEN) will air next week with coverage of all four rounds (JULY 20-23) on SIRIUSXM's "THE OPEN RADIO" channel (usually SIRIUSXM PGA TOUR RADIO) produced by THE R&A, with MARCUS BUCKLAND, SUE THEARLE, RON JONES, MATT ADAMS, SOPHIE WALKER, RAYMOND BURNS, ALISON WALKER, PAUL EALES, HARRY EWING. and SIRIUSXM’s own MAUREEN MADILL and CARL PAULSON as analysts and commentators. Coverage will include a post-round show, "THE OPEN POSTGAME," with WILL HASKETT hosting THURSDAY and FRIDAY's shows and GARY WILLIAMS hosting the SATURDAY and SUNDAY editions.

Also on tap will be two specials, "BACKSTORY," a look at ROYAL LIVERPOOL GOLF CLUB (TODAY (7/14) at 3p (ET) with multiple repeats), and "THE OPEN SHOW" (JULY 19th, 8p (ET)).

“We’re very excited to deliver our listeners another extensive week of programming for the historic OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP,” said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “Our coverage will feature live shot by shot commentary from voices who are excellent at capturing and conveying the character and excitement of OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP golf, as well as daily programming that will deliver all the latest news from the event and interviews with the competitors in the field. No matter where you are listening from across North America, you’ll feel like you are on the grounds at ROYAL LIVERPOOL.”

