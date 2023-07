June And Spring '23 Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO JUNE '23 Ratings for BIRMINGHAM, BUFFALO-NIAGARA FALLS, GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG RICHMOND, ROCHESTER, NY and SPRING '23 RATINGS FOR ASHEVILLE, FREDERICKSBURG, and TUSCALOOSA, AL out TODAY. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming MONDAY, 7/24, JUNE '23 Ratings for ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY, and SYRACUSE, and SPRING '23 Ratings for AUGUSTA-WATERVILLE, ME, BANGOR, BURLINGTON-PLATTSBURGH, CONCORD (LAKES REGION), HUDSON VALLEY, LEBANON-HANOVER-WHTE RVR JNCT, MANCHESTER, MONTPELIER-BARRE-ST., JOHNSBURY, NEWBURGH-MIDDLETOWN, NY, PORTLAND, ME, PORTSMOUTH-DOVER-ROCHESTER, and POUGHKEEPSIE, NY.

« see more Net News