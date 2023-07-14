Online Only

ST. BONAVENTURE UNIVERSITY men's basketball radio broadcasts will go online this season with the launch of the BONNIES ONLINE NETWORK. The games will be available live and on-demand all season, with GARY NEASE entering his 29th season as the BONNIES' radio voice. The BONNIES were formerly heard on SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA Country WPIG (95.7 THE BIG PIG)/OLEAN, NY.

"Our current contract with WPIG included an option for this upcoming season which was contingent on both parties agreeing to the current terms," said ST. BONAVENTURE Sr. Associate Athletic Director for External Operations SETH JOHNSON. "WPIG requested changes to the current contract and, unfortunately, after several weeks of negotiations, we were not able to come to an agreement that made sense for both parties. We valued our partnership with WPIG over the years and wish them the best in their future endeavors. It is unfortunate that our partnership with WPIG has come to an end, but we are extremely excited for the future of the BONNIES ONLINE NETWORK."

BONNIES women's basketball will continue to air on the school's Variety WSBU/ST. BONAVENTURE, NY.

« see more Net News