June And Spring '23 Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO JUNE '23 Ratings for DAYTON, FT. MYERS-NAPLES, GRAND RAPIDS, METRO FAIRFIELD COUNTY, TUCSON, and TULSA, and SPRING '23 Ratings for FT. SMITH, AR, KALAMAZOO, LIMA-VAN WERT, OH, MCALLEN-BROWNSVILLE-HARLINGEN, MUSKEGON, MI, NEW HAVEN, and SARASOTA-BRADENTON out TODAY. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming WEDNESDAY 7/26, JUNE '23 Ratings for ALBUQUERQUE, ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM, EL PASO, FRESNO, HONOLULU, KNOXVILLE, and WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON, and SPRING '23 Ratings for JOHNSON CITY-KINGSPORT-BRISTOL, LAS CRUCES-DEMING, NM, SUNBURY-SELINSGROVE-LEWISBURG, PA, VISALIA-TULARE-HANFORD, and WILLIAMSPORT, PA.

