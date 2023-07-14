Holy City Homegrown Festival Returns to Charleston

L.M. COMMUNICATIONS II OF SOUTH CAROLINA, INC. Triple A WCOO (105.5 THE BRIDGE)/ CHARLESTON, SC presents the HOLY CITY "HOMEGROWN" BEER & BOURBON FESTIVAL in partnership with TYLER BOONE & BOONE'S BOURBON, EAR FOR MUSIC and THE REFINERY taking place at THE REFINERY, SEPTEMBER 23rd.

This year’s lineup includes STOP LIGHT OBSERVATIONS, SEXBRUISE?, TYLER BOONE AND LITTLE BIRD.

The event will mark the return of the "Homegrown Rotation" community and local music rotation as a special presentation of "BOONE'S BEER," a collaboration between HOLY CITY BREWERY and "HOMEGROWN" BOONE'S BOURBON that debuted in 2022. Go here for tickets and more information.





