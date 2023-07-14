Accepting Contributions

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA GIVING DAY will be this THURSDAY, JULY 20th, a day for the community to support colleagues, across every position, in need of financial assistance due to critical illness, accident, or disaster. The campaign also strives to raise awareness of the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION to ensure that anyone in radio and television who might qualify for aid knows about its charitable mission and can apply.

BFA President TIM McCARTHY commented, “GIVING DAY is an opportunity for everyone in radio and television to help our colleagues. As broadcasters, we are storytellers. Whether behind the scenes in marketing, sales, or administration, part of the production team, or on-air talent, everyone in the radio and television broadcasting profession has a common goal: to share vital stories with their communities. But who is there to help these essential community members when a natural disaster strikes, or an illness disrupts a family’s financial security and safety? The BFA’s unique mission is to support our professional community during these hard times, when our colleagues are unable to work and struggling to pay basic living expenses.”

\BFA Chair SCOTT HERMAN noted, “Support for the BFA comes directly from within our broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, our grantmaking has increased dramatically, distributing $400,000 in 2007 to almost $2,000,000 in 2022. We currently help an average of 400 broadcasters each year through our two grant programs. Our monthly grants support broadcasters on a continual basis while they recover from an illness or accident. Our emergency grants provide one-time financial aid following a devastating natural disaster or home emergency. I ask every broadcaster to please make a donation, in any amount, to help those in our industry who need it most.”

To make a donation to the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION, click here. To apply for financial aid or make a general donation, radio and TV professionals may visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org, call (212) 373-8250, or email info@thebfoa.org.

