June And Spring '23 Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO JUNE '23 Ratings for ALBUQUERQUE, ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM, EL PASO, FRESNO, HONOLULU, KNOXVILLE, and WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON, and SPRING '23 Ratings for JOHNSON CITY-KINGSPORT-BRISTOL, LAS CRUCES-DEMING, NM, SUNBURY-SELINSGROVE-LEWISBURG, PA, VISALIA-TULARE-HANFORD, and WILLIAMSPORT, PA out TODAY. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming THURSDAY 7/27, June '23 Ratings for AKRON, BAKERSFIELD, CHARLESTON, SC, HARRISBURG-LEBANON-CARLISLE, and OMAHA-COUNCIL BLUFFS, and SPRING '23 Ratings for CANTON, HAGERSTN-CHAMBRSG-WAYNSB, MD-PA, LANCASTER, LINCOLN, MYRTLE BEACH, SC, NEW LONDON, CT, WILMINGTON, DE, and YORK.

