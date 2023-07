June And Spring '23 Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO JUNE '23 Ratings for COLORADO SPRINGS, MADISON, MOBILE, TOLEDO, and WICHITA, and SPRING '23 Ratings for BOISE, DAYTONA BEACH, FT. PIERCE-STUART-VERO BEACH, FT. WALTON BEACH-DESTIN, FL, LAKELAND-WINTER HAVEN, MELBOURNE-TITUSVILLE-COCOA, PENSACOLA, PUEBLO, SALINA-MANHATTAN, KS and TOPEKA out TODAY. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming TUESDAY, 8/1, JUNE '23 Ratings for CHATTANOOGA and HUNTSVILLE, and SPRING '23 Ratings for FT. WAYNE, LEXINGTON-FAYETTE, MUNCIE-MARION, IN, ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, SUSSEX, NJ, TRENTON, and WORCESTER.





