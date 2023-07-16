-
WIYY (98 Rock)/Baltimore's Justin, Scott and Spiegel Celebrate 10 Years In Mornings
by Ken Anthony
July 17, 2023
HEARST Active Rock WIYY (98 ROCK)/BALTIMORE, MD's JUSTIN, SCOTT AND SPIEGEL morning show celebrated 10 years in the morning with a night of entertainment at LIVE! CASINO & HOTEL MARYLAND, which also featured a live, 30-minute television show broadcast live on WBAL-TV 11.
During the evening, the morning team received several celebrity shoutouts from local sports personalities like BALTIMORE RAVENS Quarterback LAMAR JACKSON and RAVENS star kicker JUSTIN TUCKER, along with rockers like LARS ULRICH of METALLICA, SAMMY HAGAR and CHRIS DAUGHTRY.
Watch the show here.